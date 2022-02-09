China Denounces US Arms Deal Worth $100mn With Taiwan; Vows To Thwart Foreign Interference

The Chinese Ministry of Defence has denounced a recent United States' arms transfer to Taiwan as gross interference in Chinese domestic matters. The defence ministry further vowed to counter any foreign influence in an official statement released on February 9.

"US arms sales to Taiwan severely infringe on the 'One China' principle and three joint US-China communiqués... This represents a flagrant interference in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," said Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Defence Ministry.

He went on to say that US military shipments to Taiwan degrade relations between China and the US, as well as between the two countries' armed forces. The official went on to say that the arms agreement puts peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in jeopardy. Hence, China expresses its strong displeasure and staunch opposition. Further, Beijing is also pressing Washington to annul the arms-sale agreement with Taipei and break all connections with the Taiwanese military.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory: Wu Qian

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. China demands that the US immediately cancel the aforementioned plan to sell arms to Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army of China will take all [the] necessary measures to vigorously defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity and unwaveringly thwart any external interference," Wu stated.

The US decision to allow a prospective $100 million transfer of military equipment and services to the island drew Beijing's condemnation. The purchase is thought to be significant for Taipei's Patriot missile defence system. The move will help improve the recipient's security and assist in sustaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region, according to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency.

Since the end of the civil war in 1949, Taiwan has been administered independently of mainland China. Beijing regards the island as a province, whereas Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China (ROC), argues that it is an independent republic with political and economic ties to a number of other countries. While the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it has stated that it is prepared to defend the island in the event of a Chinese military invasion.

