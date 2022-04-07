China Doubts AUKUS Again; 'US, UK, Australia Using Old Trick Akin To Cold War Mindset'

Since the formation of the trilateral defence partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia under the ambit of AUKUS, an intimidated China has repeatedly voiced its dissent to the association and the same has only grown louder over time.

While Beijing perceives AUKUS as a corollary to the 'Cold War' mindset of Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison, experts view the pact as the trio's bid to be visible in the Indo-Pacific region and counter XI Jinping's assertiveness and advancements.

While three leading countries vouch that the AUKUS alliance has been formulated with a vision of a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific, critics do not view strengthening of arms and military as a step towards a peace-keeping approach. They fear it will boost militarisation in the region, akin to the 'Cold War' era.

China asks AUKUS to fulfil more international obligations & quit 'Cold War' mindset

Similarly, China accused AUKUS nations of having such a mindset and asked the US, UK, and Australia to contribute more towards regional peace and stability. China's remarks hold relevance as the trio announced their framework to develop hypersonic weapons under the defence and security treaty. The member states further stated that they are developing enhanced techniques to operate in electronic warfare.

"Exploiting the Ukraine crisis and using the pretext of maintaining security and stability in the Asia-Pacific, AUKUS has declared in a high-profile manner that the US and the UK will provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and the three countries will cooperate in developing advanced military technologies such as hypersonic weapons," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing.

"It not only increases nuclear proliferation risks and brings shocks to the international non-proliferation system, but also intensifies arms race and undermines peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific," he added.

US, UK, Australia using 'old trick' under the aegis of AUKUS

Further, the Chinese official termed AUKUS as an Anglo-Saxon clique wherein the 'Cold War' mindset persists, and alleged that the bloc is implementing 'old tricks' of provoking military confrontation and fuelling the flame further.

"Its ultimate goal is to build a NATO replica in the Asia-Pacific to serve the US hegemony and self-interests through and through. Asia-Pacific countries will resolutely say no to it for sure." Zhao said.

It may be noted that Beijing sounds more alert after AUKUS on Tuesday agreed to begin trilateral cooperation in the development of new hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities. The US Navy may unveil its first installation of a hypersonic weapon identical to ballistic missiles on warships as early as 2023.

"The AUKUS partners will work together to accelerate the development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities," AUKUS' joint statement read.

Subsequently, Chinese envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun, said that the three nations should avoid creating another Ukraine-like crisis. "Anyone who does not want to see the Ukrainian crisis should refrain from doing things that may lead the other parts of the world into a crisis like this," Zhang said regarding the announcement by Australia.

AUKUS

On September 15, 2021, the US, UK, and Australia announced the defence pact for the Indo-Pacific region and laid out the objectives of the association. As per an official statement, the trio aimed at acquiring nuclear-powered submarines and shifting military balance in the region.

However, a document published in February stated the White House's interpretation of the alliance, and listed Washington's plans to 'reinforce deterrence' in the Indo-Pacific region.