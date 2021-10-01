China Escalates Military Attack In Taiwan; Sends 26 PLA Fighter Jets On 72nd National Day

In a stark portrayal of self-imposed hegemony, during the 72nd China National Day on October 1, Beijing set out 25 fighter jets towards self-ruled Taiwan in a boastful display of force and military. The political, social and international status of the island state continues to be contentious as a result of the Chinese Civil War and a subsequent split of China namely, Republic Of China and Peoples' Republic of China. While Taiwan is claimed by the PRC, the Xi Jinping-led regime refuses to acknowledge and recognise Taiwan's independent diplomatic relations with foreign entities.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of National Defence affirmed the update and shared, "25 PLA aircraft (J-16*18, SU-30*4, H-6*2 and Y-8 ASW) entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 1, 2021. Please check our official website for more information."

Escalating military intimidation of the Taiwanese government, of late, China has stepped up military and political pressure to try and force Taiwan to accept Xi Jinping's sovereignty. The latest incursion included People's Liberation Army-flown 18 J-16 fighter jets along with two H-6 bombers, among other military planes. Striking a response, Taiwan deployed air patrol forces and tracked the Chinese aircraft on the air defence systems, according to Taiwan's Defence Minister Joseph Wu issued a statement.

China's ever-increasing encroachment in Taiwan has consistently been on international bulletin as PLA-deployed planes toward the island nation, which Beijing claims the territory as its own. On a nearly daily basis in the last couple of years, China is stepping up military harassment with drills, AP reported. Throughout the last week of September, the PLA had flown fighter jets toward the autonomous state after Taiwan announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also seeks to join.

Taking to Twitter, Taiwanese authorities had shared, "19 PLA aircraft (J-16*12, Y-8 ASW*2, H-6*2, Y-8 EW and J-11*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ in the morning of September 23, 2021. Please check our official website for more information."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of China's National Day, hundreds of Taiwanese gathered in solidarity to mark human rights' violations inflicted by Beijing on different sections of China as well as outsiders, namely, Uyghurs In Xinjiang, Tibetans, Hong Kong's sovereignty, Taipei's self-governance.

Taking to Twitter, a citizen of Taiwan shared images of the demonstration and stated, "On china's 72nd national day, Taiwanese gather in solidarity with Hong Kong, Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Burmese freedom fighters in Taipei to protest against the oppression of the Chinese state."

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), is an island that shares maritime borders with China (People's Republic of China, PRC). The political, social and international status of the island state continues to be contentious as a result of the Chinese Civil War and a subsequent split of China namely, ROC and PRC. The question persisted through decades whether Taiwan should remain a territory of ROC or merge with the mainland under the newly-formed PRC. The Taiwan issue subsists in the international organisational system and points out whether Taiwan's existence as a sovereign state as part of both ROC and PRC should be legitimised and currently, the Taiwan identity row hinges on subjects and matters of international law as well.

In 1971, after the vote by a majority in the UN, PRC was recognised. However, ROC continued to claim itself as the legitimate representative of China compelling Taiwan to maintain unofficial and representational ties with states and institutions. While the island is claimed by the PRC, the Xi Jinping-led regime refuses to acknowledge and recognise Taiwan's independent diplomatic relations with foreign entities. Domestically, the major feud is between sides and political parties that either favour the Chinese unification notion as opposed to those aspiring a formal international recognition and legitimacy in a bid to attain Taiwanese identity.