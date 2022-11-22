China Facing 'most Severe COVID Test' As Beijing Records 2 More Deaths Amid Surge In Cases

The Republic of China is struggling to deal with the recent COVID-19 outbreak that has taken over the country, forcing millions to get confined inside their homes due to the stringent lockdown. Despite the Chinese administration's implementation of the stringent measures under its “Zero COVID” policies, the infections are still on surge, especially in Beijing. The matter worsens as the people are now protesting against these stringent measures.

On Monday, the BBC reported that the stringent measures which aim to eradicate the deadly virus from the country have put 21 million people under lockdown and citizens, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are being forcibly put under quarantine. According to BBC Beijing officials have implemented a lockdown in Haidian and Chaoyang districts. The shops and schools in these districts have been shut down until further notice.

It further reported that the country reported 24,730 new cases and the capital reported 316 new COVID-19 cases by Monday afternoon. Following the death of an 87-year-old at a Beijing hospital on Saturday, Global Times reported that a female aged 91 and a male aged 88 passed away at Ditan Hospital, Beijing on Sunday.

COVID-19 deaths raise concerns about the vulnerability of the elderly

According to AP, China has an overall vaccination rate of more than 92% who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, however, the figures are considerably lower among the elderly. China’s national health commission confirmed the deaths of the 91-year-old woman and 88-year-old man on Monday, making it clear that both the deceased had mild COVID-19 symptoms and severe underlying diseases. While the 91-year-old woman was suffering from cerebral infarction and Alzheimer’s disease, the 88-year-old man was suffering from chronic bronchitis and cerebral infarction, Global Times reported on Monday.

China is now facing a dilemma between whether to put stringent measures to control the virus or start to transition back to normality. As the number of COVID-19-positive cases is rising, so is the growing frustration of the people who are the victims of the strict lockdown and curbs. On Monday, BBC reported that there had been recent outrage online, following reports of the death of a toddler because her medical care had been delayed due to stringent COVID restrictions. Despite all the chaos, Beijing claims it is facing the “most severe COVID test yet” as the numbers are rising.