China: Fearing Winter Casualties, PLA Pushes Propaganda On Readiness

Fearing casualties yet again due to harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh, China resorts to propaganda. Showcasing PLA's special winter arrangements, the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times calls Indian supplies and logistics insufficient for winters.

Last winter The People's Liberation Army (PLA) faced heavy fatal and non-fatal casualties along the line of actual control due to harsh weather conditions. The exact number of these casualties remain undisclosed but sources confirmed sighting of medical units rescuing PLA soldiers falling sick due to extreme winter situations almost every day between November and February 2020. The Indian side saw no major impact due to harsh weather.

This year the Indian Army is all the more well equipped in terms of special habitat, winter clothing, oxygen cylinders, medical facilities, and other logistics.

The inexperienced People's Liberation Army's soldiers struggled to survive in sub-zero temperatures at over 12000 ft and above. The deployment along the region has cost heavy to PLA. According to the recent Chinese media reports, PLA had to make extraordinary arrangements for clothing, food, and accommodation to deal with impending winters in the Eastern Ladakh sector. A major chunk of China's military budget has gone into the winter arrangements for the PLA troops.

PLA's preparedness for winters

Reports indicate that casualty evacuation of PLA troops through helicopters and stretchers was observed on a daily basis, with an average of one PLA soldier succumbing to altitude and temperature-related ailments every day in peak winter last year. PLA fears the same this year too and has resorted to false propaganda about the ill-preparedness of the Indian Army for winters. The Global Times, a Chinese mouthpiece has been putting out several news items showcasing PLA's preparedness for winters in terms of new clothing, Oxygen Cylinders, and other items. It goes on to say,

"Observers noted that although large-scale clashes are unlikely to occur in winter, small frictions may happen from time to time. This means that logistics is a key factor for border troops to overcome the winter, and in this area, China has big advantages over India."

It also claims that "Indian troops are facing challenges in confronting the harsh winter, and the cost to maintain its deployment could be huge, as the government is urged to either build or improve facilities and infrastructure. "- Global Times, China.

On the contrary, Indian troops have the experience and endurance to be stationed at Super High Altitude Areas as permanent deployment. The Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen. Manoj Pande had recently brought out the special winter procurements by the Indian Army including the latest habitat, clothing, ration, medical supplies, and Oxygen cylinders for the winter haul in Eastern front. Eastern Army Commander said, "Indian Army is fully prepared and sufficiently equipped for the winters along the LAC.".

On the other hand, the onset of winters has left the PLA worrying. The Chinese news agencies have been posting multiple pictures and videos of increased military action along the LAC. According to the sources, most of these pictures are a few months old as the pictures show no snow. Several videos of PLA's preparedness for winters form a part of China's psychological agenda.

(Image: ANI)