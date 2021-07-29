China Fumes Over Blinken's Meet With Dalai Lama Rep, Urges US To 'honour Internal Affairs'

Just a day later, China retaliated against US State Secretary's rendezvous on July 26 with Tibetan Buddhist monk Geshe Dorji Damdul, the current director of Tibet House in the national capital and a close aide of Dalai Lama. After one of the most conspicuous contacts between any representative of Tibet and American official, Beijing appeared to have hit the roof evidently in a series of Tibet-related posts by their state-affiliated news agency in a short span.

China established that they oppose "any form of US military contact with China" and its part. Via an outright message to the US, the Xi Jinping-led regime expressed hostility towards any external body attempting to redeem China's misdeeds and violations of human rights.

Setting a tone on his India visit, Antony Blinken met with the representative of Tibet spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama- Tensin Gyatso also known as Tibetan government in exile. Of late, the Tibetan advocacy groups have hailed a boost in international support amid heightened reports on criticism of China's self-imposed hegemony and human rights record.

I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values. pic.twitter.com/5NL2WiQ13o — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 28, 2021

US' interaction with Tibetan leaders irks China

A spokesperson for Beijing, Zhu urged the US to stop sending wrong signals to Tibetans and asked to abide by the one-China principle. Intensifying the gravity of her comments, she even warned authorities in Tibet that its attempts to seek US aid and use of force to resist unification with China will head to disaster.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said, "Tibetan affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference." "The 14th Dalai Lama is by no means just a religious person but rather a political exile who has long been engaged in anti-China separatist activities attempting to split Tibet from China," he further stated.

Zhao also ruled out the possibility of any formal contact between the US and the Dalai clique. According to Beijing, the unison is violative of the US commitment to acknowledge Tibet as part of China.

He urged the US to not support Tibetan independence and attempts to separate the invaded Tibet from China.

"We urge the US to honour its commitment to stop meddling in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibetan affairs. and offer no support to Tibet independence forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities. China will take all necessary measures to defend its interests," he added.

China exhibits new 'rising' Tibet

Amounting to validation by Beijing to the rest of the world in relation to China's invasion of Tibet in 1950, their state-affiliated news agency published a headline- New Tibet, the rising "Roof of the world".

Before comprehending Tibet's situation from the eyes of an oppressor, it is pertinent to note that Chinese troops invaded Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. Tibetans and Chinese soldiers clashed violently during the 1959 Tibetan uprising and after a failed revolt against Chinese sovereignty, the 14th Dalai Lama escaped to India. Tensin Gyatso is the highest Tibetan Buddhist leader and is called the Dalai Lama who fled China and set up the government-in-exile in India. The oppression continued for over eight years until the Tibetans, aiming to overthrow the Chinese, initiated a full-swing civil uprising. Beijing claimed that Tibet is a part of its Communist regime and labelled Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist.

The results were, however, nowhere close to the expectations and, in fact, led to a complete downfall of the Tibetan Government and the self-imposed exile of Dalai Lama along with 100,000 Tibetans, established the Tibetan Government-in-exile, headquartered in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. Nearly 64,000 Tibetans living in exile in India, Nepal, North America, Europe, Australia and elsewhere voted.

Exiled Tibetans chose Penpa Tsering in elections held in January and April who told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation, "The Chinese community is completely overwhelming our minority community and destroying its identity, amounting to a certain level of cultural genocide. Tibetan Buddhists' freedom of religion is being violated., he added, referring to the placement of surveillance cameras in Tibetan Buddhist monasteries."

Terming invasion as the "70th anniversary of peaceful liberation of Tibet", thr Beijing affiliated agency stated that PRC signed an accord with the local government of Tibet to help people to "break free from the fetters of invaders".

"A subsequent democratic reform in the late 1950s abolished theocracy and feudal serfdom in Tibet. The 14th Dalai Lama, clinging jealously to the system of serfdom and slavery that dominated old Tibet, fled China in the wake of a failed coup to resist the reform," the article read.

New Chinese Ambassador to US

Another development right after Antony Blinken's visit to New Delhi and subsequent to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's recent visit to China was that Beijing delegated Qin Gang as China's new Ambassador to the Joe Biden-led administration and stated that bilateral ties between both nations "has once again come to a new critical juncture, facing not only many difficulties and challenges but also great opportunities and potentials."