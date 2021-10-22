China's Foreign Ministry slammed President Joe Biden's nomination for the next US ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, for his harsh criticism of China's extreme policies in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, warning he should not underestimate China's strong commitment to defending its rights. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, October 20, Burns took a strong stance on America's relations with China. Burns said the United States was correct to maintain its "one-China policy," but it was also correct to criticise China's unilateral moves that threaten the status quo and regional stability.

"We advise Burns to be keenly aware of the overall trend of world development and people's aspiration, learn the real situations of China objectively, view China and China-US ties in a rational manner and avoid underestimating the strong resolve, determination and capability of the Chinese people to defend their rights. We hope he will speak and act in a more constructive manner, and play a constructive part in promoting China-US relations and the friendship between the two peoples," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to Burns' comment, PTI reported.

During his confirmation hearing, Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that reports of China building up its nuclear arsenal are alarming, and he called on Beijing to stop its genocide in Xinjiang, abuses in Tibet, suffocation of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms, and bullying of Taiwan. If confirmed, Burns would take over the ambassadorship, which has been vacant for a year due to persistent tensions between the United States and China, which he describes as "complicated and consequential," according to PTI.

Allegation of "genocide" in Xinjiang is an egregious lie: Wang Wenbin

Wang slammed Burns' statements, saying they "smack of Cold War zero-sum mentality and run counter to facts. China firmly rejects them," PTI reported. He remarked that defining China-US ties as competitive is what China opposes. Even when there is competition between the two sides in practical areas like economy and commerce, it is a healthy fight for greatness. Wang further added that issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong are exclusively Chinese internal concerns that should not be interfered with by outsiders. The allegation of "genocide" in Xinjiang is an egregious lie created by a few anti-China academicians in Western nations and US politicians with the genuine goal of repressing and restricting China's growth. Regarding Taiwan, Wang stated that the United States should adhere to its views on the 'One China policy,' which is the political foundation of China-US relations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: AP