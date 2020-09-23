China Has No Intention To Fight 'cold Or Hot War' With Any Nation, Says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, September 22, said that the nation has no intention to indulge in either “cold war or a hot one” with any other country during his annual address at the 75th-anniversary gathering of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. While denoting China as the “largest developing country” in the world that is committing to remain peaceful, Jinping tried to revamp the image of his country by saying that it will “never seek” hegemony or expansion of influence.

Especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and other territorial developments, the Chinese Communist Party has been on the receiving end of the backlash from many nations with the most prominent criticism by US President Donald Trump’s government. In the UNGA debate, the Chinese President assured that his government will continue to narrow down on the budding differences and also resolve disputes only through dialogue and negotiation.

Xi Jinping said, “China is the largest developing country in world-committed to peaceful, open, cooperative & common development. We'll never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence. We've no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country”.

“We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation,” he added.

China’s indirect dig at the United States

In the same speech, Jinping took an indirect dig at the United States. Speaking after US President Donald Trump urged the UN to “hold China accountable” for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese President took oblique potshots at America and saying that the world shall “not fall into the trap of a clash of civilisations”. Without mentioning any specific nation, Xi Jinping even said “major countries should act like major countries” while also calling out for international cooperation to brace for the upcoming challenges posed by the global health crisis.

“COVID-19 reminds us that the economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend,” Xi said. “Burying one’s head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote’s lance goes against the trend of history. Let this be clear: The world will never return to isolation.”

Image/Inputs: AP



