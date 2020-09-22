UNSC's Immediate Intervention Into 'heinous Crimes' In Pakistan Requested By IWF

The Indian World Forum is seeking immediate intervention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the “heinous crimes” inflicted on minorities in Pakistan citing that the atrocities endanger international peace. The Delhi-based organisation that works to promote the art, culture and commerce among the diaspora of the nation, IWF, has asserted that Pakistan with the contribution of its several agencies at multiple instances has not only supported terrorism but has also funded such activities that wreck India’s peace and stability, including the so-called Khalistan movement.

IWF's Secretary-General Puneet Singh Chandhok on Monday wrote a letter addressing Abdou Abarry, and President of the Security Council, and noted the case of the Sikh girl who is alleged to be kidnapped around her residence more than two weeks ago. According to reports, she was then forced to convert to Islam and married off to local youth. Chandhok highlighted the atrocities that range from abduction to forceful conversion of religion that according to him showcase the lack of compliance of Pakistan to the UN Charter.

"The minorities living in Pakistan are victims of heinous crimes which are threatening international peace. Atrocities ranging from abduction to forceful conversion into Islam of young girls is a matter of great concern and decrease in demographics of minorities portray lack of compliance of Pakistan to UN Charter," he wrote.

Chandok talked about the ‘missing girls’

In the same letter cited by ANI, the IWF Secretary-General also talked about several ‘missing girls’ from Pakistani provinces who have allegedly kidnapped or were subjected to sexual abuse and exploitation. Chandok also said that such extremists are being sheltered by the Pakistan government and are thus, free to commit such acts of crimes adding that the international community is ‘deeply concerned’ about the minorities living in the country. Therefore, he requested the UNSC to urgently look into the ongoing atrocities in Pakistan.

"Many young girls residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces have been missing or abducted and are subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse," he said.

"I request your presidency to immediately investigate the ongoing atrocities on minorities living in Pakistan and also to direct the government to ensure safety and well being of Hindus and Sikhs and other faiths living there, and ensure foolproof sanctity of historical shrines and estates located there. You may take any appropriate action as deemed fit including enforcing an international ban on Khalistan terrorists and their agents," he further said.

(Inputs: ANI/Image: AP)