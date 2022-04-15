China Holds Military Drill Near Taiwan As US Delegation Visits Island To Meet Tsai Ing-wen

China continues to show its dominance and threaten Taiwan as the People Liberation Army of China's Eastern Theater Command stated that the Chinese armed forces will conduct military drills near Taiwan on Friday. The drill comes as US congressmen Bob Menendez and Lindsey Graham among US legislators arrived on the island on Thursday on an unannounced visit for meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, as per the reports of Taiwanese news agency CNA. Beijing has responded by stating that it opposes any official engagement between the US and Taiwan.

People Liberation Army of China's Eastern Theater Command issued a statement saying that on April 15, the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command dispatched warships, bombers, fighter jets, and other forces to organize multi-purpose combat patrols and conduct sea and air exercises in the East China Sea and around the island of Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticised the US' friendship with Taiwan saying that the US should abide by the one-China principle.

Pentagon announced a $95 million contract with Taiwan

In the meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that a probable $95 million (7,276,287,120 Rs) contract with Taiwan had been approved by the US State Department, which will cover training, deployment, operation, maintenance and sustainment of the Patriot system as well as supporting equipment. Since 1949, Taiwan has had its own government separate from the rest of China. Taiwan, which is a territory with its own democratically elected government, argues that it is an autonomous country.

Taiwanese Defense Ministry held military drills near the capital Taipei on April 12

On April 12, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry held military drills near the capital Taipei and nearby areas, as the prospect of a potential Chinese invasion loomed largely. The drills came as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting the self-governing island to review its preparedness for a mainland Chinese attack, according to Eurasian Times. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has upped the pressure on President Tsai Ing-wen to agree to unification talks and has not ruled out the use of force to reclaim control of the island.

