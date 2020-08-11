Xi's China Shows True Colours; Officially Lauds Arrest Of Anti-govt Hong Kong Media Tycoon

China has lauded the arrest of pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday and accused him of being a “rabble-rouser” who conspired with foreign forces to undermine the Asian superpower’s national security. China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reportedly said in a statement that the “these anti-China rabble-rousers” along with foreign powers have “seriously jeopardised” the national security along with damaging the stability and prosperity of the former British colony. It also added that Jimmy Lai is a ‘representative figure’ among such people.

Marking the highest-profile use yet of the controversial national security law China imposed on Hong Kong after a year of violent pro-democracy protests, Jimmy Lai was arrested on the suspicion of collaborating with foreign powers. His aide, Mark Simon announced his arrest on Twitter and Hong Kong Police said, without disclosing the names, that at least seven people have been taken into custody over the speculation of them violating the national security law, which according to critics threatens the promised autonomy of the city under ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time. — Mark Simon (@HKMarkSimon) August 9, 2020

The anti-government Hong Kong media tycoon is the founder of the tabloid Apple Daily and is also a publicly verbal critic of China’s rule in the city. The national security law had come into effect in the city on June 30 and is widely being criticised as an attempt by China to curb dissent after pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked Hong Kong for an entire year.

Read - Jimmy Lai Arrested: Know The Entrepreneur Who Changed Hong Kong Apparel, Media Business

Read - Hong Kong Tycoon And Activist Jimmy Lai Arrested

Mike Pompeo expresses ‘deep trouble’ over the arrest

Taking to Twitter, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed ‘deep trouble’ over the arrest of Jimmy Lai under the “draconian” security law. According to Pompeo, it is yet another proof that the freedom of Hong Kong is being ‘eviscerated’ by the Chinese Communist Party along with ‘eroding’ the people’s rights.

I’m deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of @JimmyLaiApple under Hong Kong’s draconian National Security Law. Further proof that the CCP has eviscerated Hong Kong’s freedoms and eroded the rights of its people. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, as per the latest update by Mark Simon, bail has been denied to Next Digital CEO & Acting Publisher of Apple Daily Cheung Kim Hung, who has 25 years of journalistic experience and Jimmy Lai along with other four senior executives of the tabloid are under the custody of Hong Kong police and are being subjected to “active questioning”.

As of 8:15pm HKT - Jimmy Lai and the other four Next Digital/Apple Daily Senior Executives remain in custody & under active questioning. This started at 7am.

- — Mark Simon (@HKMarkSimon) August 10, 2020

Read - Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Arrested Under Security Law

Read - China Sanctions 11 Americans Over Hong Kong Issue Amid Rising Tensions With US

Image: AP

