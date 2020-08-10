China Sanctions 11 Americans Over Hong Kong Issue Amid Rising Tensions With US

Amid tensions and differences between the United States and China, Beijing on August 10 announced sanctions on 11 Americans. This came as retaliation for similar US moves prompted by Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong. China has decided to deal with the U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Eleven other people including Congressman Chris Smith, and President Carl Gershman of the National Foundation for Democracy imposed sanctions

According to reports, US also announced to freeze their US assets. This was the toughest reaction in response to Beijing's introduction of a controversial new national security law for the territory. As a result of this Beijing said that the measure violates the international law and "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs".

Read: Amid Soaring Tensions, China Announces Sanctions On 11 U.S. Persons

China sanctions 11 Americans

Zhao Lijian, foreign ministry spokesman, on August 10 reportedly said that China has decided to impose sanctions on few people who behaved badly in the Hong-Kong issue. The sanctions have also been made against Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth and National Endowment for Democracy president Carl Gershman. However, spokesman Zhao did not tell what the sanction would consist of.

Read: Top US Official Says China, Russia And Iran Influencing Votes With 'covert' Measures

According to reports, Republican senators Rubio and Cruz were the two most vocal supporters of Hong Kong's democracy movement last year. During late June, Beijing accused the ‘external forces’ for creating unrest and responded by imposing a security law. Chinese authorities also issued arrest warrants for six exiled pro-democracy activists and launched a crackdown on other activists. As a result of this, Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested under the security law.

Read: US Accuses China Of Targeting 2020 Election Infrastructure Using Cyberattacks

Washington and Beijing have differed on multiple fronts in recent months. Both the sides have already imposed sanctions on each other over China's mass bondage of mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. On August 6, Trump ordered Americans to stop doing business within 45 days with popular Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok. The order claimed TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees and conduct corporate espionage.

Read: Trump's WeChat Ban Could Could Impact IPhone Sales In China: Apple Analyst

Also Read: US Warns Against China's Entry In Iran, Fears Destabilisation Of Middle East

(Image Credits: AP)