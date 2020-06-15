China: Martial law imposed in Baoding after new COVID-19 cluster emerge in Beijing

Authorities in China have declared martial law in the city of Baoding, Hebei Province after a new coronavirus cluster emerged in Xinfadi, in neighbouring Bejing, international media reported citing authorities on June 15. Baoding is a prefecture-level city located 150 kilometres in the south-west of Beijing. According to the authorities, a high degree of vigilance was required in the city owing to the fact that there was high-frequency trade between the two cities.

“The epidemic response centre announced a hasty declaration of martial law and launch of wartime mechanism tp prevent the spread of an epidemic in Baoding”

Fengtai district under lockdown

Meanwhile, Xinfadi, the largest market for wholesale goods in the Chinese capital was shut down after 46 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were found there following mass testing. A lockdown has been re-imposed on Fengtai district capital where the market is located. According to reports, authorities have ordered all people who worked in the market or visited it since May 30 to undertake nucleic acid teats to detect if they have contracted coronavirus.

Currently, a total of 79 coronavirus infected people are receiving treatment in the Chinese capital. Beijing, prior to June 11, had registered zero cases every day for 56 days, however, the emergence of the new cluster has forced them to take drastic steps. As per new regulations, all the hospitals in Beijing are now required to perform a nucleic acid test, antibody tests, CT scan and routine blood tests on all patients with a fever, a Chinese news agency reported citing Beijing ‘s Health commission. Earlier, authorities in Beijing had only made nucleic acid tests mandatory.

Ga Gao Xiaojun, a spokesperson of Beijing's health commission, speaking at a press conference said that according to the new rules no fever clinic in the city could turn back patients. Instead, they are instructed to carefully monitor them and report if some “abnormal surge” is detected. The official also said hospitals are required to beef up the protection of medical workers, disinfect facilities and screen medics at hospitals that have received COVID-19 patients.

(Image credits: AP)