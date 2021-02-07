China might strip permanent residency of Hong Kongers with BNO passports

China is likely to ramp up retaliation against the UK’s scheme to offer citizenship to millions of Hong Kong people through British National (Overseas) (BNO) Passport, Asia Times reported. Starting next month, Hong Kong residents holding the BNO passport will be required to declare it compulsorily. Following which, experts believe, that China might strip these people of their Chinese nationality as well as Hong Kong permanent residency.

Read: UK's Special Visa Scheme To Allow Hong Kong Residents To Become Citizens

Difficult process

However, Asia Times pointed out that stripping a Hong Konger of its permanent residency is a complex process as it could violate Article 24 of the Basic Law. Moreover, many Hong Kong netizens have pointed out that the Hong Kong government won't be able to distinguish whether a Hong Kong person is given British citizenship under the BNO scheme or other schemes, which include the British Nationality Selection Scheme launched in 1990 for 50,000 Hong Kong families, reported Asia Times.

Read: UK PM Johnson ‘immensely Proud’ On Launch Of Visa Scheme For Hong Kong Citizens

Read: Thousands Flee Hong Kong For UK, Fearing China Crackdown

Last month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the new visa scheme that offered qualifying Hong Kong citizens a route to British citizenship. Johnson announced that millions of Hongkongers will now be able to begin applying to live and work in the UK when a historic immigration scheme for British National Overseas citizens finally opens its doors on January 31. In a statement, the UK PM said that he is “immensely proud” and further added that the country stood up for freedom and autonomy - the values both UK and Hong Kong hold dear.

Johnson said, “I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BN(O)s to live, work and make their home in our country. In doing so we have honoured our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear”.

Read: UK's Special Visa Scheme To Allow Hong Kong Residents To Become Citizens

Image source: AP