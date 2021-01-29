UK PM Johnson ‘immensely Proud’ On Launch Of Visa Scheme For Hong Kong Citizens

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 28 hailed the new visa scheme that offered qualifying Hong Kong citizens a route to British citizenship. Johnson announced that millions of Hongkongers will now be able to begin applying to live and work in the UK when a historic immigration scheme for British National Overseas citizens finally opens its doors on January 31. In a statement, the UK PM said that he is “immensely proud” and further added that the country stood up for freedom and autonomy - the values both UK and Hong Kong hold dear.

Johnson said, “I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BN(O)s to live, work and make their home in our country. In doing so we have honoured our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear”.

READ: Hong Kong Authorities Update On Virus Lockdown

Under the new scheme, Britain has estimated that nearly three million Hongkongers and their dependents will be eligible to move to the UK for five years and apply for full citizenship. The BN(O) is a special status created under British law in 1987 that specifically relates to Hong Kong. The scheme was first announced back in July as controversial national security legislation imposed by Beijing went into effect in Hong Kong, sharply curtailing political freedoms.

The visa would cost around 250 pounds ($340) and the UK government has estimated to generate up to 2.9 billion pounds net benefit over the next five years. From midday on Sunday, eligible applicants can apply online and book an appointment to register their fingerprints at a visa application centre. From February 23 some will be able to make the application via a smartphone app.

READ: Lockdown In Part Of Hong Kong District For Virus Testing

Hong Kong crackdown

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the BN(O) scheme follows a wave of arrests of dozens of pro-democracy activists and politicians, including well-known names like Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who has been charged under the new security law. According to The Guardian, since 2014’s Umbrella Revolution, thousands of ordinary Hongkongers have also faced prosecution for their political activities with a sharp increase following the 2019’s wave of democracy protests. Hong Kong’s political prosecutions and security legislation have also been scrutinised at home and abroad.

Previously, the Chinese controlled Hong Kong administration has tried to quell freedom of speech and expression of residents, which was guaranteed to them in 1997. China passed the national security law last year in June despite widespread protests demanding the rollback of the legislation. As per experts, Beijing intends to use the law to further curb freedom of expression in the former British colony and strike down any demand of independent Hong Kong.

READ: Lam: Hong Kong May Use Lockdowns Again If Needed

READ: COVID-19 Testing In Locked Down Area Of Hong Kong