China Mourns Passing Of 'strong Willed Pig' That Survived 2008 Quake

China's 'strong-willed pig' dies

Zhu Jianqiang or “Strong-willed Pig”, shot to fame after it was discovered alive during a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in southwestern Sichuan province in 2008. The pig survived under rubble on a bag of charcoal and rainwater, according to BBC reports. The pig was thin as a goat at the time of rescue. As per reports, the pig was bought by a museum near the city of Chengdu in China for 3,008 yuan (about Rs 34592.12) and kept it as a tourist attraction. The museum had last month announced that the pig did not have a long time. Global Times, citing pig's breeder, said that Zhu Jianqiang was 100 years old in human years.

As per reports, the museum announced the news on the social media platform Weibo. Following news of the pig's death, people reportedly took to social media platform Weibo to pay their respects. As per reports, the hashtag "Strong-Willed Pig has died" has had more than 400 million views on Weibo.

Zhu Jianqiang, or ‘strong-willed pig’, famous for surviving more than a month buried in the ruins after the magnitude-8.0 Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, feeds on food sent by admirers wishing it a safe winter

Wandering elephants takes nap after 300 miles trek

Meanwhile, a herd of elephants in China has been captured taking a nap after trekking for 300 miles from their home. The pictures and video caught by security cameras and drones show the elephants taking rest in the forests. The elephants have been trekking from a wildlife reserve in mountainous southwest Yunnan province to the outskirts of Kunming. The elephants went into farms for food and water. They even reached a retirement home, where they poked their trunks in some of the rooms. The movement of the elephants was monitored by the 410 emergency response personnel, police personnel, 14 drones and scores of vehicles.

