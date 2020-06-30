China's Mouthpiece Claims 'US Cannot Frighten Hong Kong, Let Along Beijing'

After the US ended Hong Kong’s preferential treatment over China passing the controversial national security bill, China has claimed Washington ‘cannot frighten Hong Kong, let alone Beijing'. Amid the spiralling US-China relations, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper that acts as the mouthpiece of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Hu Xijin has said that the recent measures that are taken by the US President Donald Trump administrations only have ‘symbolic impact’. Moreover, taking on Twitter, he also said that America is ‘doomed to fail this time’ adding that the former British colony will continue to flourish.

While replying to the tweet by Sec Wilbur Ross, the US Secretary of Commerce Department that announced that suspension of Hong Kong’s preferential treatment, Hu lashed out on Washington. In the statement, the US called on the Asian superpower to “reverse course” and fulfil the promises it made with the people of Hong Kong including the city’s autonomous nature under the set up of ‘One Country, Two Systems’. However, Hu claimed that the US not only lacks the resources but also the will that is required to engage with Hong Kong.

These measures only have symbolic impact. They cannot frighten Hong Kong, let alone Beijing. Washington has less resources and will to engage in the Hong Kong battle than Beijing. The US is doomed to lose this time and Hong Kong will continue to prosper. pic.twitter.com/OqzIHxS3MD — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 30, 2020

In response to US President Donald Trump administration’s ‘punishment’ of imposing visa restrictions on Chinese politicians, Beijing has said that it would also impose mirroring restrictions on the entry of certain American individuals with “egregious conduct” on issues related to Hong Kong. However, Hu called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a “master of lying” as he said that Beijing ‘provoked’ America.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had previously announced the restrictions in a press briefing as a response to a reporter’s question about America’s move over China’s legislation on Hong Kong which according to critics limits the autonomous nature of the former British colony.

According to an international media agency, Zhao told the reporters that the US “will never succeed” in its attempt to obstruct China’s legislation on the city which according to the Asian superpower is aimed at safeguarding the national security.

It’s shameless to distort cause and result. It’s Washington that first imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over HK, then Beijing announced visa restrictions on relevant US officials. Now in Pompeo’s words, it's China that provoked first. You are a master of lying. pic.twitter.com/jVWrjuUM5b — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 30, 2020

