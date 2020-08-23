China's National Observatory Renews Blue Alert For Typhoon Bavi

China’s National Meteorological Center (NMC) on August 23 renewed a blue alert for typhoon Bavi, the eighth tropical storm of this year, which strengthened from a tropical depression on August 22 morning. As per several reports, the typhoon is expected to lash the country’s south and southeast regions. It was observed at waters 390 km west of the city of Naha in Japan's Okinawa prefecture at 5am on August 23, with a maximum wind force of 100.8 km/h at the centre.

According to reports, the typhoon is likely to move northeastward at a speed of 10-15 km per hour as it strengthens, before heading towards northeast China's Liaodong Peninsula from August 26. According to NMC, gales are expected to hit some coastal areas of provinces and regions including Taiwan, Fujian and Zhejiang from August 23 to August 24.

Reportedly, the Meteorological Center has advised people and vessels in the disaster-prone areas to take shelter from the winds. The country has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Typhoon Bavi expected to hit Korean Peninsula next week

As per several reports, the typhoon is also expected to hit the Korean Peninsula on August 27, the national weather agency confirmed on August 22. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the typhoon, formed off the east coast of Taiwan, is moving northwest towards the peninsula at a speed of 28 kilometers per hour and is being determined to make landfall on August 27 after passing through the southern island of Jeju.

The agency reportedly said that the typhoon may strengthen while moving over warm waters off Jeju island, determining that the country is expected to come under its direct influence. Although the tropical storm’s course and size can change, it is being forecasted that it will come with strong winds and heavy rains. The agency also advised safety measures be imposed before the arrival of the typhoon.

(Image credit: AP)

