Hong Kong Downgrades Typhoon Signal From No 9 To 8 As Storm Higos Moves Away

Hong Kong Observatory’s typhoon signal for Storm Higos was downgraded from No 9 to No 8 on August 19 after it was determined that the storm was, in fact, moving away from the city. According to reports, the city of Macau (which is an hour from Hong Kong by ferry) in the meantime issued its highest Typhoon signal, No 10.

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Over COVID-19 Related Issues

Storm warning downgraded

As per reports, around 1:30 am (local time) on August 19 strong winds had resulted in the city issuing a No 9 typhoon signal. Weather forecasts had warned of low-lying areas being flooded and high sea swells were also expected due to the storm.

Storm Higos also caused the city to issue a landslip warning and authorities advised people to stay away from steep slopes due to the danger of landslides.

Read: Hong Kong-based Chinese Warship Carries Out Live-fire Drills In South China Sea

According to reports, a No 8 storm warning means average wind speeds of 63km/h while a No 9 storm warning signifies gale or storm force winds which are expected to increase significantly in strength. This is the first time Hong Kong has had to issue a No 9 storm warning since Super Storm Mangkhut in September 2018. Storm Mangkhut had gradually intensified into a powerful No 10 typhoon.

As per media reports, the Home Affairs Department opened 26 temporary shelters and 50 people are believed to have sought shelter from the Storm Higos. As of 1:30 am there were no reports of landslides of flooding. The city is reported to have suspended overnight bus services and while the coronavirus pandemic had forced Hong Kong International Airport to use only one runway, both of its runways were opened for operation due to possible disruption from the typhoon.

Weather forecasters have predicted the conditions to improve by the weekend but have claimed that Wednesday and Thursday will be windy with occasional thunderstorms. A 24-hour hotline has also been set up by the Home Department in order to tackle all tropical cyclone inquiries.

(Representational Image)

Read: Hong Kong's Carrie Lam Resigns From Honorary Fellowship At UK's Cambridge University

Read: Hong Kong Media Mogul Detained Under China's NSL Says 'press Has To Go On'