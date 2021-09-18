China Objects To European Parliament's Intervention In Taiwan Issue

European Parliament and its various committees were asked to use prudence in their words and acts on Taiwan-related problems by a Chinese spokesperson, repeating that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of it, according to the reports of Xinhua.

According to Zui Fenglian, a Chinese spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office for State Council, China firmly opposes content that contradicts the one-China principle, international consensus, and the European side's solemn commitment on the Taiwan question made when establishing diplomatic relations with China. She made a statement in response to a recent report from the European Parliament that includes information about Taiwan.

EU promised to strengthen economic & business connections with Taiwan

According to Taiwan News, the European Commission's recently issued report on its Indo-Pacific strategy recognised Taiwan as an important partner for establishing semiconductor supply chains and having a data-protection discussion. The EU has promised to strengthen economic and business connections with the country, despite the fact that they have yet to sign Bilateral Investment Agreements (BIAs) or have formal diplomatic relations.

The study, titled 'The EU strategy for Indo-Pacific Cooperation,' also warns of China's military buildup, demonstrations of force, and rising tensions in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and Taiwan Strait. Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China.

Taiwan is considered vulnerable to a Chinese attack or invasion. Unification is the top priority for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not ruled out forcefully annexing Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan's democratically elected government to be separatists, but Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen has stated that Taiwan is already a sovereign country and that no declaration of independence is necessary.

Taiwan will never accept China's rule: Taiwanese President

Taiwan's administration, led by President Tsai Ing-wen, has been categorical that it will never accept Chinese rule and will not bend in the face of Chinese threats. In the midst of the current situation, the Taiwanese President has been regularly boosting the morale of the military forces and assessing the country's readiness for any future unanticipated scenarios.

