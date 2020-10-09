China Joins UN-backed COVAX Vaccine Initiative; Says 'will Stand In Solidarity With World'

China has officially joined the COVAX initiative led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a bid to provide global access to effective COVID-19 vaccines. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on October 9 hailed it as an “important step” that China has taken to adopt the concept of a shared community of health for all and even to honour its commitment to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe for the “good” of public.

Calling it a “concrete step” to ensure equal distribution of vaccines amid the pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China will also strengthen its cooperation with relevant countries throughout the COVAX network. Coordinated by the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, through the COVAX Facility over 75 ‘high-income’ nations have committed to providing at least some part of the cost for obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine for comparatively less developed countries. However, the United States, which has suspended its relations with the WHO and Russia have not joined the program.

On October 8, China officially joined #COVAX, an important step to turn our vaccines into a global public good. This will contribute to equitable distribution of vaccines. We will continue to stand in solidarity with the rest of world against the pandemic. @Gavi @antonioguterres pic.twitter.com/7pNjqUIEID — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) October 9, 2020

China claims to be second-largest contributor to UN budgets

In a statement published on Twitter, the Chinese mission to the United Nations (UN) said that among the 37 member states, China is the second-largest contributor to the peace-making body’s assessed budgets. The nation also touted the fulfilling of its obligations to the UN despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its national economy.

Along with other 37 Member States, China, the second-largest contributor to #UN assessed budgets, has fulfilled its financial obligations to the UN in spite of the impact of COVID-19 on its economy. #SupportUN #SupportMultilateralism pic.twitter.com/Rr4PqVb0uD — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN, Ambassador Dai Bing on October 7 refuted the “groundless accusations” on China by the US Permanent Representative to the UN over the handling of COVID-19 pandemic and violation of human rights. The US-China relations have hit an all-time low on a range of issues where officials from both the nations have indulged in a war of words.

The statement said, “The US, having failed to learn from the complete failure of its anti-China campaign and paying no attention to the calls of Member States for unity and cooperation, once again made groundless accusations against China. It misused the UN platform to spread rumours and provoke confrontation to serve its domestic politics. China firmly opposes and totally rejects the accusations.”

