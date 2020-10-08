"Your Words Hit The Bull's Eye": Netizens Laud Taiwan's "Get Lost" Retort At China

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday slammed China for issuing a diktat to Indian media over Taiwan's National Day asking the Communist country to literally "Get Lost!" Taiwan's short, yet resounding reply, quite like its own-self, came after the Chinese Embassy in India issued an insolent letter to Indian media houses asking them to not cover the National Day of Taiwan claiming that Taiwan was an "inalienable part of China's territory."

"Regarding the so-called forthcoming "national day of Taiwan," the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind out media friends that there is only one China in the world..." the letter read. "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," it said adding that all countries with "diplomatic relations" with China must honour its "One-China policy." "In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a "country(nation)..." the diktat ordered.

Taiwan's befitting reply

Demolishing the brazen letter by China, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lauded India for being the largest democracy in the world. Reaffirming faith in its Indian friends, the Taiwan Embassy said, "...it looks like communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST!"

#India🇮🇳 is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan's🇹🇼 Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW https://t.co/XxkSSxj5ms — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 7, 2020

Netizens wish Taiwan

Your words hit the Bulls Eye. Get lost should be the global shout against China. The more nations that adopt this call, the more power it will have. Wishing you felicitations from all Indians on your national day — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) October 7, 2020

@MOFA_Taiwan Taiwan maybe tiny in size but has the heart of Lion. Long live Taiwan🇹🇼 — Sergeant Venugopal(Air Veteran) (@venu_mystic) October 7, 2020

The arrogance and ignorance of #CCPChina will only help other countries more determined to officially recognise Taiwan as a country, one that shows the world that their people and government are excellent! — HKer GL😷RIA -Glory to HK (@HkerGlo) October 8, 2020

The Taiwan-China tensions escalated last month after Chinese aircraft ventured across the median line of the Taiwan strait, causing the island’s airforce to scramble fighters and deploy air defence missile system. According to the US Department of Defence, China had not crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait for two decades from 1999 to 2019. However, last year in March, Beijing for the first time in nearly two decades years manoeuvred across the line and since then there have been multiple instances of such violations by the Communist country, an example among many that highlights its increasing aggression and belligerence.

