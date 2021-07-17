China Opposes US Sanctions On Hong Kong-based Officials, Says Will 'accelerate Doomsday'

Amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, China recently said that it opposes the latest sanctions by the US on Hong Kong-based Chinese central government officials. Last week, the United States had imposed sanctions on seven individuals and warned companies of the risks of doing business in the territory. While the US said that the sanctions and issuance of the Business advisory shows that Washington will continue to speak out for Hong Kong, China, on the other hand, said that the US action will only “accelerate doomsday of their proxies in Hong Kong”.

According to ANI, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said, “We despise US' move and firmly believe their action will only accelerate doomsday of their proxies in Hong Kong -- those anti-China and anti-Hong Kong rioters; they are shooting themselves in the feet”.

The spokesperson added that the “sanctions from the US won’t hinder the Chinese government’s determination on Hong Kong, as well as guarding China’s sovereignty, security and development interests”.

According to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) notice, the US Departments of State, Commerce, Homeland Security and the Treasury issued an advisory to highlight growing risks associated with actions undertaken by the Govt of PRC (China) and the government of the HKSAR (Hong Kong) that could adversely impact US companies that operate in the Hong Kong of the People's Republic of China. The notice also indicated that the seven individuals have been added to OFAC’s list of Specially Designated Nationals. The list of designated individuals includes Chen Dong, Yang Jianping, Qiu Hong, Lu Xinning, Tan Tieniu, He Jing, and Yin Zonghua, who are Deputy Directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (LOCPG).

China opposes US interference

Following the announcement of sanctions and the business advisory, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the latest move promotes accountability for Beijing’s broken promises and repressive acts. Blinken also said that the US will continue to stand up for the rights and freedoms guaranteed to people in Hong Kong by the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.

However, China opposed the US interfering in its internal affairs. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticised the US moves as “typical double standards and political manipulation” and said that Hong Kong basic law and relevant laws clearly protect the interests of foreign investors. He also added that any attempt by Washington to “use Xinjiang as a leverage” was “doomed to fail”.

(With inputs from ANI)