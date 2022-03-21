China Plane Crash: President Xi Jinping Calls For An 'all-out Effort' In Rescue Operations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the immediate activation of the emergency mechanism for the Boeing 737 plane crash, sparing no efforts on search and rescue operation and proper handling of the aftermath, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times reported,

According to the report, the State Council will allocate officials to deal with the accident as a priority, and identify the cause as soon and possible, and strengthen the probe of safety hazards in civil aviation to ensure the absolute safety of air operations and people's lives in the future.

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard

The China Eastern flight en route to Guangzhou with 132 people on board crashed into the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Boeing 737 aircraft, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in Wuzhou city, causing a massive mountain fire, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The 132 people included 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said, The number of casualties is not yet clear. Shocking visuals have also emerged which show the moment when Boeing 737 vertically fell from the sky before disappearing behind the trees.

Before crashing, the China Eastern Airlines plane was reportedly in the air 'for just over an hour', Flight tracking sites report.

Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in the south-east where the aircraft crashed and combusted into the fire.

People’s Daily has reported that 117 rescuers have already arrived at the plane crash site. Guangxi fire department is organising 650 rescuers who are heading to the site from three directions.

The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights. China Eastern operates considerable versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.