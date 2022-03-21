Shocking visuals have emerged which show the moment when Boeing 737 fell from the sky and crashed into the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China on Monday. The China Eastern flight was en route to Guangzhou. The plane had 132 people on board.

The visuals show the plane vertically falling in the mountains before disappearing behind the trees.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, the department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The 132 people included 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website. The number of casualties is not clear yet, the report said.

China Eastern Airlines plane was reportedly in the air 'for just over an hour', Flight tracking sites report. Guangxi is a southern province neighbouring Guangzhou, a major city in the south-east where the plane has crashed and combusted into the fire. Rescue operations underway

The domestic flight was scheduled to take off from Kunming at 1.10 pm (local time) and arrive at Guangzhou at 2.52 pm (local time) and is now marked out of reach on Baiyun airport's app.