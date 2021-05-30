China Plays Blame Game, Says 'COVID Variant From India' Led To Resurgence In Guangzhou

Even as the call for a fresh probe into the origin of COVID-19 and its links to China grows louder, the latter has now blamed India after the mutant virus strain from India was reportedly found in 26 people in Guangzhou. While India battles the second wave of the pandemic, there has been increasing pressure on China from many countries, including the UK and the US, for the second phase of the COVID origin probe. As per a report published in the Chinese media Global Times, the presence of the virus strains from India was allegedly detected among people in Guangzhou, which reportedly receives 90% of China's inbound international arrivals.

China blames COVID strain from India for rise in cases in Guangzhou

Citing experts' opinion that the virus strains from India are more contagious and dangerous, the Chinese stooge claimed that Guangzhou was already battered by six reported outbreaks and that the current resurgence in the province allegedly had a longer transmission chain. The alleged 'resurgence' of COVID-19 cases has allegedly spread to other cities Foshan & Maoming and reportedly began on May 21. As per Global Times, 20 patients were detected with the presence of the virus strains from India on conducting a nucleic acid test on 2.25 million people.

Britain joins USA's demand to probe COVID-19 origin at WHO

As questions continue to be raised over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States of America and Britain have demanded the World Health Organization (WHO) to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. The demand to probe COVID-19 origin intensified after an undisclosed and controversial Wall Street report propelled conspiracies claiming three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care after they fell sick in November 2019. This was a month prior to Beijing's opening report of COVID-like symptoms in a patient.

On Thursday, the US diplomatic mission in Geneva issued a statement saying the first phase of the study was insufficient and inconclusive and called for a timely, transparent, evidence-based, and expert-led Phase 2 study, including in the People's Republic of China. The statement coming in the middle of the WHO's annual assembly in Geneva demanded access for independent experts to complete, original data and samples relevant to the source of the virus and early stages of the outbreak. The British ambassador in Geneva, Simon Manley on Thursday had said that the first phase study was always meant to be the beginning of the process, not the end. We call for a timely, transparent, evidence-based, and expert-led phase two study, including in the People's Republic of China, as recommended by the experts' report, he said.

China planned to weaponise Coronavirus: 2015 Report

The military document titled 'The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons' has also spoken of the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the document claims that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse". There are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.