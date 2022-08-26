China Readies Air Force Amid US Delegation's Presence In Taiwan; 'not Aimed At Any...'

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is accelerating air defence and anti-missile construction to remain ready for war at any time, according to a PLA Air Force spokesperson. However, Shen Jinke, a PLA Air Force spokesperson stated that it is not directed at any specific country or region.

The China government's mouthpiece Global Times further reported that on August 26, the PLA Air Force open day event began in Changchun, Jilin, NE China. The Y-20, J-20, J-16, and other star fighter jets were on full display during the air show on August 26. It is worth mentioning here that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received the fourth congressional delegation from the United States this month when a Senator Marsha Blackburn-led group arrived in Taipei late on August 25.

According to Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency (CNA), the delegation flew in on a US military plane and landed at Songshan Airport, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed for her high-profile visit in the first week of August.

China-Taiwan Conflict

In response to Pelosi's visit, China held military drills near Taiwan. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has stated that if necessary, it will use force to unite the two territories. and has vowed to seize it, using force if necessary, one day. Neither Taiwan's foreign ministry nor the de facto US embassy in Taipei has confirmed the reports.

Despite defying China, Pelosi's visit was critical for Taiwan because she is the highest-ranking elected official from the United States to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her visit, however, has heightened geopolitical tensions between China and the US, with Beijing conducting large-scale military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has accused China of using Pelosi's visit to launch military exercises in preparation for an invasion. It held drills simulating a Chinese invasion of its main island. China has called a halt to its drills but has stated that it will continue to patrol the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan and the Chinese mainland During a civil war in 1949, China split. Despite its recognition of the "one-China policy," the United States maintains informal diplomatic, defence, and trade ties with democratic Taiwan. The Taiwanese government claims that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it and that only the island's 23 million people can decide its fate.

Image: AP