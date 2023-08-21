China Ready To Stand With Iran Against Unilateral Harassment, External Interference

China will collaboratively work with the Islamic Republic of Iran to resist external interference and counter unilateral harassment in order to protect the two countries' interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian during a telephone conversation held on August 21.

"China is willing to work with Iran to continue to firmly support each other on issues related to the core interests of each side, jointly resist external interference and counter unilateral harassment, protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of China and Iran, uphold the common interests of developing countries and international impartiality and justice," Wang said, according to the details of the call unveiled by Russian state-affiliated news agency Sputnik.

The two ally nations China and Iran have enjoyed a traditional friendship and strong bilateral ties since 2018 after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and imposed a barrage of economic sanctions to limit the West Asian country's nuclear ambitions. China has become Iran’s largest trade partner.

Iran and China: Bulwark against US Influence in Mideast, South Asia

In 2021, the two nations inked a 25-year strategic agreement to strengthen economic and security cooperation. Iran has forged closer ties with Beijing in an attempt to wean off United States' influence in the Middle East and South Asia region. In a bid to defend international justice and impartiality, China's Foreign Minister vowed that Beijing will 'cooperate' with Tehran to resist the policies of unilateral sanctions. Wang also affirmed contributing towards the economic development of Iran to enable its rapid progress in the Persian Gulf. Beijing had also avidly opposed the US-led sanctions on the Iranian energy and oil sector as well as the freezing of the Iranian assets of its central bank.

Both Iran and China, the bulwark against the US influence, were also accused by the West of supplying arms to Russia as the latter wages its all-out war in the neighbouring Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping, on several occasions, has emphasized that he supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity, according to a statement published by the Chinese embassy. Jinping clarified that Beijing supports Iran in resisting unilateralism, and bullying, and opposes external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs and undermining its security and stability.