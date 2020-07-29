China Records 101 New Coronavirus Cases On July 28, Highest Since April

According to reports by the National Health Commission, China reported 101 new cases of novel coronavirus as per July 28. Out of the 101 cases, 89 cases are from Urumqi, taking the toll to over 320. 3 out of the 101 cases were imported. This sudden hike in cases came when Beijing increased the number of nucleic acid testing and contact tracing for new clusters all across China.

COVID-19 revival in China

Three cases were reported in Beijing on July 27, out of which 1 was an imported case. Beijing recorded a new cluster in June. However, after that there were no infections for 20 days straight. This record was broken on July 27 with the emergence of 3 new cases.

Reports suggest that, to battle the novel coronavirus, China has increased the number of testing and few communities have been locked down in few areas. China has also increased contract tracing at all the outbreak points. A new outbreak has been recorded in the capital city of Liaoning province, Dalian. This outbreak has spread to over nine cities, including Beijing. Apart from this, Tieling, Changchun, Hegang and Fuzhou have reported confirmed asymptomatic cases, which have spread from Dalian.

According to reports, there were more than 2.96 million samples for nucleic acid tests collected in Dalian by July 26. Dalian had reported more than 50 cases, as per July 27. Beijing locked down a community where a new Dalian related coronavirus case was recorded. Beijing’s Tiantongyuan West No.3 community, has been put under strict restriction with no visitors, food or package delivery allowed, after the patient stayed there. On July 27, the community lifted its epidemic response from Level-III to Level-II and started testing for 7,000 households. The total number of cases as per July 27 had reached 84,060. Out of this, 25 are in severe condition and 482 patients are still being treated.

