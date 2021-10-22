China Refutes EU Report On Ties With Taiwan, Asks To Stop Its 'words And Deeds'

The European Parliament's report on the political ties and collaboration between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan was vehemently criticised and rejected by China on Thursday, October 21. Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, asked the European Parliament to immediately stop its "words and deeds" undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. These remarks follow the adoption of a report on EU-Taiwan political ties and collaboration by the European Parliament's plenary session on Thursday, October 21.

The European Union's trade office in Taipei has also been renamed the European Union office in Taiwan, according to EU parliamentarians, ANI reported. In response to the EU report, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, stated that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. "The one-China principle is an international consensus and the political foundation of China’s diplomatic relations with the EU," said Wenbin according to ANI.

“The European Parliament should immediately stop its words and deeds that undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stop provocation and confrontation. We urge relevant parties not to underestimate the strong resolution, determination and capability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wenbin said, ANI reported.

EU expresses its desire to strengthen ties with Taiwan

The European Union (EU) reiterated its desire to strengthen ties with Taiwan earlier on Tuesday, October 19, but also stated that the Union must address China's aggression and attempts to frighten Taiwan's like-minded partners. Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition, stated during a plenary session focused on Taiwan-EU relations in the European Parliament, "while enhancing ties with Taiwan, the EU has to address China’s assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan’s like-minded partners."

China's growing military presence in the Taiwan Strait, including flying sorties near Taiwan's southwest coast, was also mentioned by Vestager. Despite Taiwan's self-government for more than seven decades, Beijing claims absolute sovereignty over the island. Meanwhile, Taipei is strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, to fight Chinese aggression.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP