China 'rejects' United Kingdom's Six-monthly Report On Hong Kong: Zhao Lijian

In response to the United Kingdom's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has censured the country for issuing such reports. Speaking at a press conference on 15 December, Lijian highlighted that China "firmly rejects" such reports and added that the UK is “obsessed” with issuing such semi-annual reports to attack China and interfere in Hong Kong affairs out of “ideological bias”. He also criticised the UK for its report claiming that over 80,000 people from Hong Kong have applied for the visa.

Addressing a press briefing on 15 December, Zhao Lijian alleged that Britain tries to make Hong Kong residents turn into “second class citizens” in their country. He further said that the UK wants to make benefit over it and is “hypocritical and unavailing” on part of the UK to raise the issue in order to seek “political manipulation”. Expressing Beijing’s view on British National (Overseas) passports, Lijian said that China does not recognize BN(O) passports as travel documents. He called upon the authorities of the UK to correct their mistake in this regard.

“China has elaborated on its position many times. In disregard of China’s stern position and in flagrant violation of its international commitment, the UK tries to turn many Hong Kong residents into “second-class citizens” in the UK and reap benefit from this,” Zhao Lijian said in the press briefing. “It is hypocritical and unavailing for the UK to play up this issue in an attempt to seek political manipulation. China does not recognize BN(O) passports as valid travel and identity documents. We ask the UK to redress its mistake immediately. Otherwise, the stone it has lifted will only end up hurting its own toes,” Lijian added.

UK Government issues report on Hong Kong

The response from China's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson comes after the UK government on 14 December released its six-monthly report on Hong Kong. In the report, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss revealed that by the end of September, 88,000 people have applied for visas under the British National(Overseas) scheme. According to the report, the UK Government on 31 January launched the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visa that provides a way for BN(O) status holders and their eligible family members to live, work and study in the UK for up to five years. The people will then be eligible to apply for permanent settlement and, in turn, British citizenship.

The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy.



