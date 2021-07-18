Last Updated:

China Reports First Death Due To Monkey B Virus As Beijing-based Vet Succumbs To Infection

The Beijing-based vet had dissected two dead monkeys in his lab during early March. Soon after which he exhibited severe vomiting and nausea

China

China has reported its first-ever human infection case of the Monkey B virus (MV). According to Global Times, a Beijing-based vet succumbed to the virus after exhibiting symptoms like severe vomiting and nausea. The news comes in at the heels of the ongoing pandemic caused due to the novel Coronavirus that broke out from Wuhan, China.

The onset of symptoms after dissecting two dead monkeys

As per reports by China CDC Weekly English Platform of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the anonymous Beijing-based vet had dissected two dead monkeys in his lab during early March. Soon after which he exhibited severe vomiting and nausea following which he was hospitalised. He received medical treatment at several healthcare facilities, however, the 53-year-old died on May 27. The deceased veterinarian worked as a researcher at an institution that conducted research on human primates.

The vet tested positive for the virus after the experts studied the monkeys' samples from their cerebrospinal fluid. Nevertheless, his colleagues and primary contacts tested negative for the same virus. The news of the death of the veterinarian has rung alarm bells across the globe. 

The 'morbid' B-virus

The Monkey B virus, B-virus, or the Macanine Herpesvirus 1 is a virus infecting macaque monkeys. The fatal virus has a structure similar to the HSV-1, which means it is neurotropic and infests the blood. According to the Chinese CDC, the Monkey B virus exhibits pathogens similar to that of cold sores in humans. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of body secretions and has a mortality rate of 70-80 percent. The primary indicators of the virus are similar to that of flu, that is, fever, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue. However, this can lead to visible rash-itchy wounds and pain or numbness around them. The virus also causes muscle coordination, brain damage, and finally death.

