China Reports H5N6 Bird Flu Case In Human; Says 'risk Of Invisible Pandemic Extremely Low'

Amid the COVID pandemic, China has also now confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu. The case has been reported in the country's Sichuan province, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported. As per Chinese media, a 55-year-old person in Bazhong city was hospitalised and tested positive for the strain.

Following this development, the local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity. The state media said that experts believe the risk of an invisible pandemic is extremely low and it was an occasional case.

What do we know about the H5N6 strain of bird flu?

H5N6 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus, also called bird flu virus. This strain has been reported from China in May 2014.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), till last week, there were 32 confirmed cases of human H5N6 infection since 2014. The strain has also claimed 19 lives.

"Whenever avian influenza viruses are circulating in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infection and small clusters of human cases due to exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments. Therefore, sporadic human cases are not unexpected," the global health body had explained in their avian flu weekly update on July 9.

"With continued incidence of avian influenza due to existing and new influenza A(H5) viruses in poultry, there is a need to remain vigilant in the animal and public health sectors. Community awareness of the potential dangers for human health is essential to prevent infection in humans. Surveillance should be continued to detect human cases and early changes in transmissibility and infectivity of the viruses," it added.

H10N3 infection case reported last month

Last month, China had confirmed a case of a 41-year-old man infected with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, possibly the first with the rare strain. The case was reported in Jiangsu province. “This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission. The risk of large-scale transmission is low,” China's National Health Commission said on its website.