China Reveals Development Of New 150-tonne Heavy Space Launch Vehicle Underway

China is working on a big launch vehicle capable of transporting a 150-tonne spacecraft into low-earth orbit, Sputnik reported citing China National Space Administration (CNSA) deputy chief Wu Yanhua. According to the CNSA official, the rocket will be capable of delivering spacecraft weighing up to 30 tonnes to the moon, which means it will be able to carry four Chang'e 5 lunar exploration mission capsules.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Wu as saying, "the heavy launch vehicle currently under development in China will be able to bring a 150-tonne spacecraft into low Earth orbit, equivalent to launching the entire Tiangong space station in one go."

Wu further informed that, the new launch vehicle will be crucial in deep space exploration and China's moon landing project. According to the official, the rocket is currently in the detailed design stage, with important technological concerns being resolved. In recent years, China has made significant progress in expanding its national space programme. Xi Jinping's government started building the multi-module Tiangong orbital station on April 29 and successfully launched the Tianhe core module. The station's construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022. During a crew change, the station can hold three cosmonauts or six people.

China preparing for moon landing

Moreover earlier this month, ChinaDaily reported, citing a top official at the China Manned Space Agency that China is preparing for a moon landing that will deposit its people on the lunar surface. During a news conference at the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing on December 17, Dong Nengli, head of the agency's technology division, said that space programme planners and engineers are examining the road map and technologies for a manned lunar landing.

In September 2020, Zhou Yanfei, a deputy chief designer of China's manned space programme, stated that the country has the capability to land astronauts on the moon independently due to its technology, well-trained, innovative experts, and effective research and management processes. Moreover, China has made three robotic lunar landings, deployed two rovers, and returned samples to Earth.

