China Rolls Out Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests, Saying It Can 'increase Detection Rate'

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in China, the government has begun using anal swabs to test those it considers at high risk of contracting the deadly virus. According to local media outlet CCTV, the Chinese officials took anal swabs from residents of neighbourhoods with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beijing. Those in designated quarantine facilities have also undergone the test as localised outbreaks in recent weeks has been seen in multiple cities in northern China.

The surge in COVID cases has prompted mass testing campaigns, which up until now have mostly been conducted using throat and nose swabs. However, Li Tongzeng, who is a senior doctor from Beijing’s You’an Hospital, told the media outlet that the anal swabs method can “increase the detection rate of infected people”. But the anal swabs would not be used as widely as other methods as the technique was “not convenient”.

China imposes stricter measures

Meanwhile, with rising cases, China has imposed stricter requirements on international arrivals in an effort to keep domestic transmission close to zero. Last week, the officials also imposed a partial lockdown in the capital Beijing after a few cases of COVID-19 emerged in the city. The partial lockdown will prevent at least 1.6 million residents of the district from leaving Beijing until further notice.

The Chinese authorities have banned gatherings of more than 50 people in the city and also advised residents to do away with wedding celebrations for the time being. Authorities have asked citizens to tone-down funeral gatherings and ordered all schools to shut down and conduct only online classes. This comes ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations, which has been curtailed by the government due to COVID-19 concerns.

China has managed to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control since it was first detected in the country in December 2019. While most parts of the world continue to report lakhs of cases, China, on the other hand, is working to block the few hundred infections from turning into a herd transmission by reimposing lockdowns and conducting mass testing. China has even begun inoculating people with the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month as it has prioritised nine groups, including those at high risk of catching the virus.

(Image: AP)

