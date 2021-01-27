Taiwan: Man Who Returned From China Fined $35k For Violating Quarantine 7 Times In 3 Days

A Taiwanese businessman, who recently returned from China, has been fined one million New Taiwan Dollars (US$35,700) for violating his quarantine seven times within three days. The man, whose whereabouts have not been revealed, was put under house quarantine following his return from the Chinese mainland, CNN reported citing local media. However, after landing back in Taichung on January 21, he flouted his 14-day mandatory isolation and was seen going out several times.

According to reports, the man left his apartment building to run a variety of errands including getting his car fixed, going shopping amongst other things. In addendum, he also got in a brawl with his neighbours after they stopped him from violating the quarantine.

'Man deserves severe punishment '

Speaking about the violation, Lu Shiow-yen the mayor of Taichung, stressed that the man deserved “severe punishment” for what he termed as “a serious offence". Addressing media reporters, Show-yen said that along with the heavy fine, the rule breaker would also have to 3,000 NTD (USD 107) per day for the cost of his quarantine.

The mayor also reminded the residents of a previous case wherein a worker was fined a whopping amount of 100,000 Taiwanese dollars for leaving his room for merely a few seconds. According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the Filipino migrant worker was quarantined in his hotel room in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city. However, on November 19, he left his room for eight seconds without taking permission from the authorities. As per the authorities, the workers stepped out to give something to his friend in the adjacent room.

Regardless, Taiwan has been one of the biggest success stories in the world when it comes to containing the coronavirus. The self-governed island closed its border early on, implemented mass testing and contact tracing and has strictly enforced quarantines. Last week, thousands of Hong Kong residents have been put under strict lockdown in a move the curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new rules came into effect on January 24 and restricted thousands of people living Jordan, Kowloon Peninsula to their homes. All the residents were also subjected to mandatory testing, which authorities aim to complete under the time frame of 48 hours.

