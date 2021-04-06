China Says Its Aircraft Carrier Is Exercising Near Taiwan, 'similar Drills Would Continue'

In a further escalation of tensions, China’s Navy on April 5 said that its carrier group is exercising near Taiwan and such drills will become regular. According to ANI, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said that the carrier group, led by the Liaoning, which is the country’s first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out “routine” drills in the water near Taiwan. It added that the aim is to test the effectiveness of troop training and to improve capacity to “safeguard” the country’s sovereignty, safety and development interests.

The Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, passed through the Miyako Strait off southwestern Japan on Saturday. Taiwan has repeatedly complained of an increase in Chinese military activity near it in recent months. China, on the other hand, has stepped up efforts to assert its sovereignty over the democratically run island.

Rising tensions between Taiwan, China

The statement by the Chinese Navy follows Taiwan’s Defence Ministry reporting a new incursion by China’s air force into the island’s air defence identification zone on Monday. On April 3, Beijing’s warplane also entered the Taiwanese southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ), Focus Taiwan reported. The Chinese aircraft flew into the airspace between Taiwan and the Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, which are controlled by the self-ruled democratic island according to the chart provided by the Taiwan Defence Ministry.

Reportedly, responding to incursion by China, Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled planes to monitor the foreign aircraft and issued radio warnings. Taiwan Air Force also mobilized its defence assets until the Chinese aircraft left the ADIZ. It is worth mentioning that in March alone, the Chinese warplanes have intruded Taiwan’s ADIZ 17 times.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has started the mass production of a long-range missile along with developing three other models, in a bid to develop its strike capacity as Chinese pressure intensified. China has always considered Taiwan as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has repeatedly warned of using force against the ‘elements’ that demand Tapei’s independence. However, Taiwan officially recognises itself as the Republic of China (ROC) even though Beijing has said Taiwan’sindependence means war’. The Democratic and self-ruled island lived under the constant threat of invasion by China.

(With inputs from ANI)

