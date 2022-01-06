China Shuts Supermarkets After COVID Traces Found In Dragon Fruit Imported From Vietnam

Chinese authorities have locked down several supermarkets after Coronavirus traces were found in the dragon fruits imported from Vietnam. According to media reports, at least nine cities in China’s Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces have found Coronavirus samples in dragon fruit imported from Vietnam. Further, the authorities have even started emergency screening of imported food products and ordered fruit buyers to quarantine themselves even though there is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 spreading from food.

However, Chinese health authorities are practising caution as the country continues to tackle the fresh wave of COVID-19. Chinese state media Global Times reported on Tuesday that Zhejiang province enhanced its COVID-19 prevention measures targeting the imported fruits following the detection of Coronavirus in the outer packaging of imported dragon fruit from Vietnam through nucleic acid tests.

Jinhua authorities directed stalls to disinfect twice a day

According to the notice of measures for imported fruit launched by Jinhua authorities on Sunday, even stalls that sell the imported fruit were asked to be disinfected at least twice a day. Reportedly, the people directly exposed to the dragon fruit should be subjected to nucleic acid testing in a period of seven days. Wholesale markets, farmer markets and even cold-chain inventory that are connected to imported fruits must implement the appointment system and purchase inspection system.

Vehicles entering the market should submit an entry application, inspection and quarantine certificate, nucleic acid test report, and disinfection certificate through a market reservation platform more than one day in advance, according to the notice, Global Times stated citing a notice. It is to note that China had earlier imposed a ban on dragon fruit imported from Vietnam until 26 January after Coronavirus traces were found last week of December.

As per reports, the ban was imposed on Huu Nghi Border Gate in Lang Son province which sends dragon fruit to China. The authorities also banned the import of dragon fruit from another border gate named Tan Thanh as container trucks were sent back. Global Times stated similar cases were also recently reported in Central China’s Hubei and Henan provinces. VnExpress reported that Chinese customs had detected the Coronavirus in some consignments between 20 November and 27 December.

Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock