China Slams Hong Kong FCC's Press Freedom Survey, Says 'Stop Making Noise'

At a routine news briefing on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that the rights of foreign media and journalists in Hong Kong will be completely protected as long as they report in accordance with the law. According to Wang, there were 628 foreign employees with work permits for international media in Hong Kong as of April this year, an 18.5% increase in one year, AP reported.

China slammed the press freedom survey conducted by the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club, which indicated that nearly half of its members were considering leaving the city.

According to the study, members were concerned about a decline in press freedoms as a result of a comprehensive national security statute enforced by Beijing in the aftermath of major anti-government protests in 2019.

Since the law's implementation in June, 83 of the 99 journalists who were polled thought that the working atmosphere has changed for the worse, AP reported. The ordinance, which prohibits subversion, secession, terrorism, and foreign collaboration in city affairs, has been utilised to arrest over 120 people in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, according to AP.

According to AP, FCC President Keith Richburg said, "These results clearly show that assurances that Hong Kong still enjoys press freedom, guaranteed under the Basic Law, are not enough. More steps need to be taken to restore confidence among journalists and to make sure Hong Kong maintains its decades-long reputation as a welcoming place for the international media."

The Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong issued a statement warning the FCC to stop making 'noise' and accusing the organisation of being 'black hands' intervening in the city's affairs.

"There is no absolute press freedom in the world that is above the law. It is a common international practice for countries to supervise the news media working in their own countries in accordance with the law," the statement read.

Several media outlets facing difficulties due to new security restrictions

The survey comes as Hong Kong authorities tighten down on political dissent. The majority of the city's renowned pro-democracy activists are currently imprisoned. According to critics, the security law has taken back freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong 50 years ago when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Previously recognised for its vibrant press freedom, the former British colony has served as regional headquarters for several English-language news outlets for decades. Apple Daily, a pro-democracy daily, was forced to close down in June after its assets were blocked and several key editors and executives were imprisoned.

The New York Times has relocated a part of its workers from Hong Kong to Seoul due to concerns about the city's journalism prospects under the new security regulations.

