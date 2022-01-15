China Slams UK's Military Intelligence Report, Says MI6 'seeing Too Many James Bond Films'

China on Friday expressed displeasure over UK intelligence that alleged indirect interference of the Chinese government in the UK Parliament. Slamming the intelligence reports published by UK Military Intelligence, Section 5 (MI5) in which it said a British lawyer of Chinese descent is "involved in political interference activities" in the UK Parliament on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the MI5 group is working on a mission mode to make another James Bond film script.

According to the MI5 report, Christine Lee, a woman of Chinese origin, has been working as a spy on behalf of the Communist Party of China with the aim to infiltrate Parliament to interfere in UK politics.

Reacting to the report, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, during a regular press conference on Friday, said Bejing has "no need to and will never engage in the 'so-called interference.' He said those behind the accusation "may be too obsessed with James Bond films" and made some "unnecessary associations." The UK intelligence also accused the Chinese woman involved in arranging donations to British political parties and legislators. With the latest revelations, Members of Parliament are now required to declare the source of donations they receive. According to the details mentioned by Lee's firm, "Christine Lee & Co has developed strong collaborations between the United Kingdom and China” and has advised the Chinese Embassy in London on legal matters. It has offices in the UK and China and practices immigration, corporate and commercial law."

"UK officials will refrain from making groundless comments": Chinese Foreign Minister

When Associated Press contacted Lee and her firm, they reportedly denied commenting on the recent revelations made by MI6.

"China is committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. We never engage in 'interference activities,' which we see no need for. Perhaps, some people, after seeing too many James Bond movies, are imagining links where there is none," Wang Wenbin said during the conference.

"It is deeply irresponsible to make unfounded sensational remarks based on subjective conjecture. We hope relevant UK officials will refrain from making groundless comments or even pursuing sinister political agenda by hyping up the “China threat theory”, added the Chinese Foreign Minister.

