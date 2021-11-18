China Slams US Allegations Over Violation Of Religious Freedom; Calls It 'groundless'

A day after the United States identified ten countries, including Pakistan and China, as countries of particular concern for committing or tolerating grave abuses of religious freedom, China on Thursday slammed the US and accused Washington of frequently using religious issues to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations.

Speaking to the press, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "The US on Wednesday designated several nations, including China, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea and Myanmar, as 'countries of particular concern for having engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.' China firmly opposes groundless accusations as it smears the country's religious freedom." When asked about the US charge, Zhao said, “Chinese government protects citizens' religious freedom in accordance with the law. People in China enjoy full freedom of religious belief. Facts speak louder than words and a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie."

On Wednesday, the United States had identified ten countries, including Russia, Pakistan and China, as countries of particular concern for committing or tolerating grave abuses of religious freedom. The Joe Biden administration is dedicated to defending every individual's right to freedom of religion or belief, including by confronting and combatting violators and abusers of this human right, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released on November 17.

"I am designating Burma (Myanmar), the People's Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” Blinken said in his statement.

He added Algeria, Comoros, Cuba, and Nicaragua to the Special Watch List of countries that have engaged in or allowed "serious breaches of religious freedom." He further declared al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, and the Taliban to be Entities of Particular Concern. The threats to religious freedom in the world today are structural, systemic, and deeply ingrained, according to Blinken. "We will continue to press all governments to remedy shortcomings in their laws and practices, and to promote accountability for those responsible for abuses," he stated.

(With Agency Inputs)