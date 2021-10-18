China Slams US, Canada For 'stirring Trouble' By Sending Warship Through Taiwan Strait

Amid escalating tensions over the Indo-Pacific region, the US and Canada had sailed two warships through Taiwan Strait, a move that has angered China. On Sunday, the Chinese military vehemently condemned the action dubbing it as a "colluded" act to "provoke and stir trouble," ANI reported. Meanwhile, the US called the action a part of demonstrating solidarity with the allies besides a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

"(US destroyer) USS Dewey and (Canadian frigate) HMCS Winnipeg's transit through Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US Army said in a statement. The US claims followed China's self-proclaimed calls of sovereignty over Taiwan. Over time, Beijing has kept a close watch on the island country labelling it to be a part of the fight against "threats and provocations."

The US slams China's "destabilizing" behaviour across Taiwan

Meanwhile, Beijing has sent a record number of planes into the Taiwan Air Defense territory, including nuclear-capable H-6 bomber, which was intercepted in close proximity to the self-ruled nation on October 3 while Beijing marked its National Day, Kyodo News reported citing Defence Ministry. As per reports, Taipei Defence Military deployed combat aircraft to warn the Chinese warplanes and activates missile systems to monitor them. Claiming to be one of the biggest intended infringements by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Saturday that China has been "bellicose" and "damaging regional peace engaging in many bullying acts," Al Jazeera had reported. On Sunday, Taiwan intercepted two Chinese J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft once again into its airspace.

Tensions between the US and China escalate amid the latter's differences with Taiwan

Tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. On the other hand, US-China relations have also remained rigid due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea. Also, the Taiwan-China relations have remained strained due to the dependence of the former on the US for military support. Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of "reunification."

With inputs from ANI

