Twitter-like Chinese microblogging app Weibo has blocked two social media accounts of singers for deliberately mocking Beijing's 'communist' regime, ANI reported, citing Taiwan news. Malaysian rapper Namewee and Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen faced a ban on Sina Weibo after they released a video including references to Chinese President Xi Jinping-led policies against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Besides mocking the political actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the song also makes various allusions to the President's appearance.

The song, as per Taiwan News, compares Xi Jinping to the popular cartoon character Winnie the Pooh. "It's illegal to breach the firewall, you'll be missed if the Pooh discovers it," the duo sings.

Meanwhile, the song opens with a warning against Beijing's repressive policies against the Uyghurs, their detainment in intermittent camps beside the violent crackdowns in several districts. "Please be cautious if you are fragile pink," they sing.

Following the release of the song images of Winnie the Pooh have also been banned in China, Taiwan News reported. The song has also made references to China's aggressive policies against its neighbouring lands, including Taiwan. Also, it repeatedly featured the phrase "common prosperity," which has remained Xi Jinping-led CCP's theme for the recent political campaigns.

The lyrics attribute COVID-19 origin to China's "love" for animals

The graphics of the song also seem to have fuelled Beijing's rage against the satire. According to Taiwan News, a panda figure dances in the background as the singers lambast China's "love" for "dogs, cats, bats and civets" as a part of the diet, making an apparent attribution to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song also metaphorically commented about Beijing's lack of compassion for people's personal freedom, implicating issues like population control measures and many more.

The song comes at a time when China is facing a considerable backlash for its disrespectful approach towards basic human rights in the country. Additionally, Beijing's self-proclaimed calls for sovereignty over the South East China Sea along with aggressive behaviour towards Taiwan and Hong Kong. These have drawn severe criticism and fading respect for Beijing's prestige under President Xi Jinping.

Image: AP/Shutterstock