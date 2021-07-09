China Slaps Sanctions On Australian Businesses Amid Souring Ties With Canberra

According to ANI's reports, China has hit several Australian industries with economic sanctions as a response to Canberra's criticisms of Beijing's blocking investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Huawei Technologies. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian spoke about the sour relationship between Australia and China after the intervention of Canberra into the COVID-19 investigation.

Chinese reaction on Australian industries

Beijing has reportedly singled out Australia for economic punishment, saying that the federal government cannot profit from China while at the same time "smearing" it, reported ANI.

As a result, the Chinese government has hit several Australian industries with economic sanctions by imposing hefty tariffs on Australian barley and wine exports while throwing up barriers to several other products including timber, lobster, and coal.

Such steps will not only complicate the relationship between the two countries but will also affect the economic business of Australia.

Citing reasons, it has been said that Chinese officials are not acting upon political issues, instead, Australian products are being dumped for several reasons including unfair price, bio-security, and labelling. Previously, several Australian products which had a huge market in China suffered loss because of the sour relationships between the two countries.

In response to China's actions, Australian officials have said that Beijing has been laying a thin veneer of plausible deniability on its campaign of economic punishment. The Federal Treasurer of Australia indirectly commented on Zhao's statement and said that Australia was dealing with a "more assertive" China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian while speaking on this issue clearly stated that, "Mutual respect is the foundation and safeguard of practical cooperation between the countries." Zhao also said that Australia was taking steps against China on the behalf of the United States.

Australian intervention in COVID-19 investigation

Previously, the Australian government called out China for blocking investigations into the COVID-19 pandemic. It happened when the Chinese authorities blocked the arrival of a World Health Organisation (WHO) team who arrived for investigating the early causes of COVID-19 in Wuhan. At this time, Canberra raised concerns over the Chinese government's activities.

(Source: ANI)