China Sneers At 'ironic' US Decision To Hold Democracy Summit; Says West Facing Challenges

On Friday, Jiang Jinquan, head of the Chinese Communist Party's (CPC) Central Committee's policy research office, remarked that the United States' decision to convene a democracy summit at a time when a range of democratic challenges are surfacing in western countries was 'ironic'.

Speaking at a press conference on the sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee in Beijing, as reported by news agency Sputnik, he claimed that the summit's sole objective is to subdue other countries and divide the world into several factions. He further stated that China always takes a clear stance and appreciates "any positive offers and constructive criticism" in this regard.

While China's foreign ambassadors and propaganda arms have previously made similar comments, Jiang's remarks stand out because of the high-profile political environment of the press event and the particular reference to the United States, according to the CNBC News.

Jinquan also cited polls showing broad concern in the United States about American democracy, compared to China's overwhelming confidence in its own leadership. According to a Pew Research report issued on November 1, 2021, at least 72% of Americans believe that the United States' democracy is no longer the good example for other countries to follow, unlike previously.

Chinese authorities criticise Western political systems

Meanwhile, a study conducted by York University professor Cary Wu noted local satisfaction with the Chinese government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the outlet. While criticising Western political systems, Chinese authorities also pushed their own agenda, boasting of new models under Xi Jinping.

Neil Thomas, an analyst for China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, remarked that Jingping is using the past to serve the present and claim the future by crafting a historical narrative that validates his personal leadership and policy preferences.

From November 8 to11, the 19th CPC Central Committee held its sixth Plenary Session, which was attended by the country's political class. The panelists reviewed China's internal and international policy, as well as their experiences and accomplishments in numerous disciplines during the previous century.

It should be mentioned here that the White House announced in August that US President Joe Biden would hold the first of two video summits for Democracy on the 9th and 10th of December. The summit's goal is to bring together world leaders to talk about difficulties, successes, and strategies to "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal," reported Sputnik.

Image: AP