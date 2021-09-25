China has warned India, Japan and Australia that the United States will "dump them like trash" following the meeting of the leaders at the Quad summit in the US on Friday. China used the reference of Afghanistan and claimed that the US would abandon them just like how it did with its alles in Afghanistan, reported Tasnim News agency citing a Global Times report. The warning came as Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, India's PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison participated in the first in-person Quad summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Chinese media criticises the Quad summit

In the editorial, the Chinese media warned India, Australia and Japan against following the US "too far" as China would retaliate. In the media report, the editorial claimed that the US was trying to adopt an 'Asian versus Asian' policy. The report added that they were piting regional countries against each other by engaging with them. Additionally, China also attacked Japan and claimed that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was 'hyping up' the Chinese military threat to the Quad. The report further claimed that India was not sure about the help it would receive from the United States if it happens to engage in a conflict with China.

As per the Global Times report, President Joe Biden went "way too far" in the road of "American First" than his predecessor Donald Trump, adding that "he has lost his credibility not just in his failure of the COVID-19 response but in treating its allies." The Chinese media predicted that Biden will suffer setbacks in the midterm elections that are going to happen next year.

Quad Summit

After participating in the first in-person Quad Summit, the leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States issued a joint statement. The four leaders reaffirmed their support for ASEAN unity. The leaders in the joint statement have informed that they are advancing the deployment of secure, open, and transparent 5G and beyond-5G networks. The leaders of four nations welcomed the 'September 2021 EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific'. The leaders called for an end to violence and the release of political detainees in Myanmar. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

