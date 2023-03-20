China Supports Putin, Says ICC Should 'avoid Politicisation' As Xi Kickstarts His Trip

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take an “impartial stance” over the arrest warrant issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was on March 17, when the International court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian President for alleged war crimes in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The arrest warrant grabbed a lot of eyeballs around the world. While the German Justice Minister made it clear that Putin will be arrested if he steps on German soil, the Serbian President criticised the warrant showcasing his support to the Russian president. The assertion from the Chinese Foreign Ministry came hours before Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Moscow to meet the Russian president.

"The International Criminal Court should uphold an objective and impartial stance, respect the jurisdictional immunity enjoyed by the head of state in accordance with international law, exercise its functions and powers prudently by the law, interpret and apply international law in good faith, and avoid politicisation and double standards," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters during a regular briefing, as per the report by CNN. The March 17 warrant was issued against the Russian president and Russian official Maria Lvova Belova. The warrant was issued against them for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. The move by ICC was monumental since Putin became the first head of the state which is the permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to get the arrest warrant. However, after the warrant was issued, the Kremlin rejected the warrant and called it “unacceptable”.

Xi lands in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart

The remarks by the Chinese foreign ministry were made hours before the Chinese President, Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow. According to the Washington Post, the Chinese president is on a three-day visit to the country which is currently embroiled in the war with Ukraine. The state media of both countries have described Xi's trip as an effort to further deepen their “no-limits friendship.” Throughout the war, China has taken a pro-Russian stance over the whole saga. As per the report by the Washington Post, Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday. The two leaders are also expected to talk about the prospective peace plan for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Hence, the whole world will be eying the outcome of this three-day visit.