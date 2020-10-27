China Tells US To Not 'coerce & Bully' Sri Lanka Ahead Of Mike Pompeo's Visit

Ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Sri Lanka, China has reiterated what “true friends” should do and asked Washington to not “bully and coerce” Sri Lanka. This was after the US said that the Indian Ocean island nation must make “different but necessary choices” regarding its relations with China. However, in a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said on October 26, that Beijing “firmly” opposes the United States taking the opportunity to “sow and interfere” in the China-Sri Lanka relations.

China also noted that previous remarks by US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Dean Thompson are in “blatant violation of diplomatic protocols.” In this latest war of words, China encouraged the Sri Lankan government to develop global relations but sincerely advised Washington “that true friends should put themselves in the other side's shoes.” It further added that the island nation is currently facing crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic and "can no longer bear imported risks".

China also took a dig on increasing death toll and number of COVID-19 cases in the United States while questioning the reason behind the visit. Beijing questioned, "Does this approach truly prove your respect to the host country? Is it helpful to local epidemic prevention and control? Is it in the interests of the Sri Lankan people?"

Chinese Mission in Sri Lanka said, “US...openly instigated and interfered in China-Sri Lanka relations during a press briefing on Secretary Pompeo's upcoming visit, and even urged Sri Lanka "to make difficult but necessary decisions" on its foreign relations, which is a blatant violation of diplomatic protocols.”

“China is happy to see the island developing healthy relations with other countries. However, we are firmly opposed to the United States taking the opportunity of the State Secretary's visit to sow and interfere in China-Sri Lanka relations, and to coerce and bully Sri Lanka,” it added.

Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, Maldives

Just after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed from India marking “significant” milestones of signing BECA and other expansion of cooperation, he is now supposed to land in Sri Lanka for diplomatic dialogues. While the United States is seeking to balance the growing influence of China in the region, a cabinet spokesperson and Sri Lankan Minister Keheliya Rambukwella had previously said that Pompeo will hold talks in Colombo on October 28. The Sri Lankan lawmaker also added that US Secretary of State’s visit will primarily focus on the arrangement of transport air bubbles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the foreign ministry officials have said that Pompeo will travel to the Maldives after Sri Lanka. However, US Secretary of State’s visit is taking place just weeks after the high-powered Chinese delegation led by the ruling Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi visited Colombo. China is also reportedly the biggest investors in several infrastructural projects in Sri Lanka.

