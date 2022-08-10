China Terms US' Claims On Beijing Changing Status Quo In Taiwan Strait As 'rogue Logic'

In his recent statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed the United States for undermining the "one China" policy and shifting the blame on Beijing for altering the status quo in the Taiwan Straits. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson, Wang Wenbin stated that Beijing won't accept such "rogue logic" and once again condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan which happened on August 2. He further stated that China has consistently opposed United States' move to send lawmakers to Taiwan.

"US House Speaker Pelosi, as the No.3 political figure in the US, took a US military aircraft to make what she claimed to be an official visit to the island, which is a provocation to China," Wenbin claimed, as reported by Global Times. His statements came after Pelosi stressed on August 9 that the US will not be bogged down by the Chinese government's reaction to her trip. She claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was acting “like a scared bully” apparently referring to Beijing's extensive retaliation, which included trade sanctions on Taiwan and launching massive military exercises in the Asia Pacific region, encircling the self-ruled democratic island.

China releases a white paper on Taiwan issue

Meanwhile, a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era" was also released on Wednesday by the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office and the Chinese State Council Information Office. According to reports, the white paper was released to show the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people's determination and dedication to national reunification. Meanwhile, experts believe that the release of the white paper serves as a warning to both internal and external forces in Taiwan, as China appears to demonstrate that it is much better equipped to resolve the Taiwan issue.

China suspended cooperation in some sectors with US

It should be mentioned here that the relations between Russia and the United States have severed after Pelosi visited Taiwan. The Chinese government has also stated that it is planning to suspend cooperation in some sectors with the US as it did not care about Bejing's point of view before facilitating Pelosi's Taiwan visit. Notably, in its retaliation measure, China has also imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her direct relatives. The Chinese administration has often objected to the US intervention in the Taiwan issue, as Beijing considers the island as part of its territory.

Image: AP