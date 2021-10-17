China Tested Nuclear-capable Hypersonic Missile In August; Travelled Around Earth: Report

China had reportedly tested a 'nuclear-capable hypersonic missile' in August. The missile travelled around the Earth before reaching its target, reported The Financial Times. The report has cited five people "familiar" with the "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" test.

In August, China had tested a nuclear-capable missile that travelled around the Earth at low orbit before reaching its target. The five people familiar with the test revealed to Financial Times that the rocket which carried a hypersonic glide vehicle, had been launched by the Chinese military. The three people familiar with the test told The Financial Times that the missile had missed its target by nearly two dozen miles, reported The Financial Times. However, two other people aware of the test revealed that Beijing had shown "astounding progress" on the hypersonic weapons, the report said.

China tests nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

The nuclear-capable hypersonic missile testing shows the Chinese-advanced space capability. As per The Financial Times report, the test has "caught US intelligence by surprise". Two of the people familiar with the Chinese test mentioned that the weapon could fly over the South Pole and US defence systems focus on the northern polar route, according to the report. An Asian national security official asserted that Beijing 'generally' makes an announcement regarding the launch of Long March Rockets but they did not reveal about the "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" that they launched in August.

As per the report, the US has not made any statement regarding the report but they raised concern over China. John Kirby, Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defence told Financial Times that they have expressed their views about the "military capabilities" that China intends to pursue. Furthermore, Kirby expressed that these capabilities would escalate tension in the "region and beyond", reported The Financial Times. Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy did not make any statement on the hypersonic missile test. Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US, told Financial Times that China has a military policy that was "defensive in nature" and underscored that their 'military development' was not against any country. Pengyu further stated that they do not plan military operations like the United States. As per The Financial Times report, Russia, China and the United States have all been developing hypersonic weapons.

Image: PTI, Representative